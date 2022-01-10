Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: SSG Trunks Leader

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Here we have what is likely the most interesting Leader card in Realm of the Gods. On the Leader Front is Trunks, but note that this is Trunks Xeno which is from a different timeline than the Trunks from Dragon Ball Super's canon. On the Awaken side is Super Saiyan God Trunks, which is one of the set mascots due to this form making its debut in Realm of the Gods.

Here's what makes DBSCG so interesting. Over the weekend, the reveal of Realm of Gods' final SCR being Supreme Kai of Time sent a wave of controversy through the hobby. Many fans and it seems like most collectors are tired of Bandai using Xenoverse characters on Secret Rares. However, cards like this Trunks Leader which are related to the Xenoverse are received warmly. I think this is because the presence of the non-canon, alternate timelines in Dragon Ball Super Card Game offers both positives and negatives. Many would agree that it would have been a better option for the SCR slots to go to, say, Ultra Instinct Goku or Beerus rather than two of those slots being taken up by Xenoverse villains. However, on the positive side, the Xeno characters also include alternate versions of the iconic cast using forms that we don't see in the canonical anime. Fans connect to that a lot more than giving wholly new characters SCR slots.

