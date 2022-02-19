Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: Zamasu SR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Today's Realm of the Gods preview features Fused Zamasu, which is actually a result of two different Zamasus from two different timelines — the invulnerable Zamasu and the Goku Black Zamasu — who have used the potara earrings to fuse into this monstrosity. Dragon Ball Super dips into body horror when Fused Zamasu's body begins to break down, pictured on the Super Rare spotlighted above.

Also, in addition to this preview, Bandai has announced changes to the game in time for this upcoming set. They write:

Since before the announcement of UW07 -Realm of Gods-, we've received many questions about certain answers provided in the card FAQ and confusing game states resulting from certain cards. Regarding [Auto] skill activations that occur when cards move between areas due to a change in control, we have changed 8-6-5-1-2 in the official rules and unified these specific card rulings. We have made these changes to make these effects more intuitive to understand. Previously, these [Auto] abilities would enter pending with one player as the master but resolve with another. Moving forward, the player that puts the [Auto] into pending will be the one to activate it and resolve it.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.