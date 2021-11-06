Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Frost The Bargain Frieza

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Frost may be a bargain bin Frieza, yes. However, his appearance in Dragon Ball Super was incredibly interesting. In the anime, he first appeared in the Champa vs. Beerus tournament, fighting alongside of Universe 6. He initially seemed to be an example of how Universe 6 subverted what we know about races like Saiyans, with Frost being an example of what seemed to be a warrior for peace that shared Frieza's race. However, we quickly saw through the glamour of his peaceful actions and he was revealed to be every bit as duplicitous as Frieza himself. Like Frieza, Frost also has transformations that he can cycle through. Though supplemental non-canon material such as Dragon Ball Heroes expands on the mysterious race known only by fans as the "Frieza race," Frost is one of the few known members of this race in the official canon.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.