Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Gohan's Training

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set is the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown), documents some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans and their evolution during the Tournament of Power. The set also includes the DBSCG debut of the Majin Buu-esque character Fin from Dragon Ball Heroes. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

I love when Dragon Ball Super Card Game focuses on early Z-content. I can't explain how nostalgic it makes me seeing little Gohan getting chased by a dinosaur. I remember when I started to watch Dragon Ball Z during late-night re-runs. I hopped on board around the time that Piccolo was training Gohan, knowing that he'd need to weaponize the potent, rage-induced power he saw Gohan exhibit against Raditz if they had any hope to beat the Saiyans. Those early episodes spawned a lifelong love of all things Dragon Ball, and I'm so happy to be able to open packs of DBSCG and be brought back to those early days with a simple image. I hope Bandai keeps this game going for a long time because this DBZ fan thinks they're doing one hell of a job.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. Now that the set is officially out, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.