Dragon Ball Super Previews Saiyan Showdown: Turles Leader

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

So… is he Goku's relative, or no? Turles is the main villain of the early Dragon Ball Z film, Tree of Might. Now, these films made no effort to work with the story's canon, as the assortment of characters and timing make it so this film could not take place in any part of the series smoothly. Still, they are fun watches and it's cool to see the DBSCG incorporate characters from these films, which are essentially "What If"-style stories, into its offerings. Turles was essentially drawn as an evil Goku, with the explanation being that low-class Saiyan warriors often look a lot alike which… is hilarious. They are, despite absolutely being twins, unrelated. That idea doesn't work in any way, but it was fun of course to see someone with Goku's design wreaking havoc.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases in November 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.