Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Beerus SPR

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Yet another awesome Beerus Special Rare. I personally love how this one plays with the gold textured foil to accentuate Beerus's aura. The holographic foil for most of the card is light purple. Beerus's aura is outlined in gold-stamped foil which tightly conforms to the God of Destruction's body like a flame. Then, the coolest part to me is the dark violet foil within the flaming aura which speaks to the intense power of Beerus's Hakai. While the direct previous card that we saw, the Super Saiyan 2 Kefla SPR, was a pretty major disappointment, this is yet another beautifully illustrated Special Rare that I'll personally be chasing in my own openings once Ultimate Squad drops in early June.

