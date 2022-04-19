Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Demon God Towa

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

More Demon God Towa cards are previewed above from the Black section of Ultimate Squad. Notably, Dragon Ball Super Card Game leans a bit into the "waifu" hunt with its selection of SCRs, essentially doing one female-driven SCR per set. I strongly feel that we're up for a Demon God Towa SCR this time around. This is actually the only SCR that I can predict with any level of confidence, but I do have my hopes. Piccolo and Goku being set mascots on the booster box makes me excited at the prospect of potentially a Piccolo SCR. Whenever we get one of the canon-iconic characters on an SCR, I tend to pit that one as my chase card. I'm thinking we're likely just a couple of weeks away from Bandai beginning to tease the SCRs!

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.