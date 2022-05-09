Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Future Trunks

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

We're currently in the midst of this set's Yellow section, which is largely focused on the Cell Saga. Many DBSCG set sections cast a smaller net and would, say, focus on simply the Cell Games. However, Ultimate Squad is intent on ending the Unison Warrior Series with a bang and has expanded the focus on this section to encompass the Trunks Saga (the short series of episodes where Goku returns and Trunks kills Cyborg Freiza), the Android Saga, and the entire Cell arcs which some divide up into the Imperfect Cell Saga, The Perfect Cell Saga, and the Cell Games. Trunks is a major part of this storyline and serves as a catalyst to stop this specific timeline from turning into the hellish world in which he was raised. Trunks fans are definitely eating this year considering Xenoverse Trunks was the set mascot of the direct previous set, Realm of the Gods, in his Super Saiyan God form.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.