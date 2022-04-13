Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Giru & Ba

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the upcoming movie Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

We see a bit of a deviation in focus here for our final preview of cards from Ultimate Squad's Red selection. First, we have Giru, the Machine Mutant that travels with Goku, Trunks, and Pan, becoming best friends with the latter. This card of course continues the Dragon Ball GT focus, as it's yet another character and illustration based on that series' first storyline, the Black-Star Dragon Ball Saga. However, the second card pictured here feature Ba, who is introduced in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Ba is a beast from the planet Vampa who was Broly's first friend. Broly's dad Paragus ruins their friendship by shooting Ba's ear off. Notably, Broly wears Ba's ear as his pelt as a remembrance of their friendship after the incident, which is one of the most emotionally evocative aspects of the movie, setting this canonical version of Broly apart from the original vicious and sadistic depiction from the standalone, non-canon movies.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.