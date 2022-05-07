Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Goku Returns

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Two interesting cards here. The one on the left shows Goku wearing the outfit from Yardrat that he rocked when he first returned to Earth after his intense battle with Frieza. Goku was lost in space for some time until he was able to learn the Instant Transmission technique from the people of Yardrat. He not only brought back that technique but also this intensely drippy outfit that he, unfortunately, would only ever wear once in the series.

Then, we have Gohan in his Cell Games outfit modeled after Piccolo. I love the look of his Super Saiyan design here, which is one of the most unique looks even before he goes Super Saiyan 2 during the climax of his battle with Cell.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set?