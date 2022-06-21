Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Hi-Res Peeks #2

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, we will begin the final round of previews with Bandai's hi-res previews of the set's bigger hits.

This is actually the SCR that I pulled in my own Ultimate Squad openings that I did right here on Bleeding Cool in an attempt to examine the set's pull rates. While this is the lowest valued Secret Rare of the set, don't count it out. Bandai's extra-close preview of the card showcases the quality of the foiling. Note the intricate gold foil lines running through the gold line art of King Cold's armor and horns, Frieza's tail and face, and Cooler's biceps and glare. Not only does the card have that stamped foil, but you can also see textured foil behind the characters showing up with different patterns to the etching.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.