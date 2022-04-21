Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Mechikabura

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Mechikabura is one of the major villains from Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Along with Tora and Mira, he is among the most popular and omnipresent characters that you'll see in the Black sections of Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets. Interestingly enough, while Mechikabura himself has never appeared in canon and is currently just an expanded universe character, the official canonical DBS manga introduced a magic-using villain directly after the Tournament of Power which is where we saw the current run of the anime end. The manga continues with an arc titled The Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga with Moro, an ancient, goat-headed wizard, as the lead villain. I'd personally love to see more magic characters and wonder if Akira Toriyama will ever bring these demonic characters like Mechikabura into the fold with future movies like he did with Broly.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.