Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Meta-Rilldo

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the upcoming movie Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Here we are with more Dragon Ball GT-focused cards, with all of them focused on the battle toward the end of the series' first arc, the Black-Star Dragon Balls Saga. We have just one more preview focusing on GT tomorrow before we head into another section of the set. Personally, as more and more cards are revealed, I'm getting very eager to see how wide of a new Bandai is casting here. Early previews of other sections of the set as seen in the full trailer showed cards from the Red Ribbon Army Saga, which was a long-running storyline in the original Dragon Ball. Red Ribbon Army was divided into multiple smaller sagas depending on which villain Goku was facing, so it'll be interesting to see if Bandai is going to focus squarely on a more limited part of the overarching saga or if they will bring the whole thing in.

