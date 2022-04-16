Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Saiyan Saga Vegeta

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

If Saiyan Showdown whets your appetite for more classic Dragon Ball Z art in DBSCG sets, Ultimate Squad may be just what the doctor (Gero?) ordered. While the Red section of the set focused on one of GT's less interesting sagas, the Multi-colored section spreads its focus to the actual canon with Z and Super. Here, we have a Saiyan Saga Vegeta charging up with power in his original drip. It's all here, with his bulky Saiyan armor, the loose-fitting tights, the tail tightly wrapped around his midriff. Then, we get some terrific Android 17 and 18 action on the card pictured to the left. This is 17 and 18 as of the Androids/Cell storyline when they were meant to be a huge threat to the planet, which was one of the most exciting times to be a DBZ fan growing up.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.