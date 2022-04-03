Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: SS Son Goku & Pan

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the deities of the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT featuring a de-aged Goku, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Today's previews feature Super Saiyan Son Goku and his granddaughter, Pan. When Pilaf mistakenly wished Goku back to the childlike form that he'd initially encountered in the first-ever Dragon Ball saga, Goku was lucky enough to retain the power and abilities he developed in adulthood. This would major a major difference in his battles throughout GT, as Goku needed to ascend to even greater heights with Super Saiyan 4 to defeat some of the villains that would be headed his way.

On the second card, we see Pan, daughter of Gohan and granddaughter of Goku. As a quarter Saiyan, Pan is quite a powerhouse though we never got to see her turn Super Saiyan in the series. This isn't because Pan doesn't have enough Saiyan blood in her but rather a behind-the-scenes reason. GT producers used Pan as a "damsel in distress" according to an interview back in 2017, so hopefully we'll see the canonical Dragon Ball Super eventually give Pan her transformation.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.