Dragon Ball Super Previews Ultimate Squad: Tournament Pack Cards

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. This June 2022 set is the seventeenth main set and is notably also the eighth and final expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Ultimate Squad (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad) focuses on the androids and robots of Akira Toriyama's universe. It will include cards that recreate scenes and feature characters from the upcoming movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the space-travel adventures of early Dragon Ball GT with a de-aged Goku, the Cell Saga, the Cooler movies, and the Red Ribbon Army. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

It's happening! This weekend is Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad pre-release weekend. Competitive players will be able to open up Tournament Packs, which will include exclusive promo cards. Take a look up above to see three of the possible hits. First, we have Frieza floating around in his little Segway. Then, we have young Jiren training (but, alas, not hard enough). Finally, we have GT villain Baby screaming about how annoyed he is that Dragon Ball Super revoked his canon card. Stay tuned for more Tournament Pack previews tomorrow, and be sure to contact your local hobby shop. Some shops have had a hard time getting pre-release products from Bandai in time for events, so you're going to want to prepare yourself before heading down.

Are you excited for the final Unison Warrior Series set? Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. You can follow this series by clicking the Ultimate Squad tag right here.