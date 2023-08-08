Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Gohan Beast Awakens

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals new cards featuring the Gohan-exclusive transformation "Beast" in the next set, Critical Blow.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at the first non-Secret Rare appearance of Gohan's new form, which can be found in packs of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

Son Gohan, Awakening to Beast is the Z-Awaken that is meant to be played on top of the Gohan Leader from this set. This card depicts Gohan in his new Gohan Beast form, which is an evolution of his Potential Unleashed / Ultimate form. This transformation, which debuted in the climax of Super Hero in a scene that homaged Gohan's ascension to Super Saiyan 2 during the Cell Games, is unique to Gohan. Piccolo's equivalent of this form is Orange Piccolo. This form also features on the gold-stamped Son Gohan, Beast Roar SR which is one of the first Super Rares to be revealed from this set. We previously only saw this form on an SCR from 2022.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!