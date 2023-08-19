Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Saiyan Brothers SPR

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals yet another Critical Blow gold-etched Special Rare cards featuring Super Saiyan Gohan and Goten.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare, which makes that as-of-yet unrevealed card the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly) and DBS: Super Hero. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Broly-focused Green-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

This card shows another angle of the joined Kamehameha that Super Saiyan Gohan and Super Saiyan Goten produced in Broly – Second Coming. This card is so packed with textured gold foil that it looks like it could be a Secret Rare. We will, in fact, be revealing the Secret Rares from Critical Blow soon, including both artwork images and photographs, as seen above. The remaining Secret Rares include a pair of Saiyans: one, an iconic fusion, and the other, a new character introduced in the Xenoverse-focused promotional manga and anime. The former is Super Saiyan Gogeta, and the latter is Super Saiyan Cumber, who has been a major focus of the Black-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets this year.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

