Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Super Fu SPR

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new set Critical Blow featues a Super Fu Special Rare that shows the character tap into his Saiyan DNA.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at another Special Rare from the Black-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

The Black-colored section of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game sets focus on the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional storylines that expand the Xenoverse. The focus of this and the last set was The Prison Planet Saga, which features a crossover between the standard Super Timeline characters and the normal Xeno characters they have been using. Fu, an artificial entity made up of DNA from multiple different species, is heavily featured in this saga as well as this expansion. Fu is able to tap into his "Super Fu" form, as seen on this Special Rare card. It is a version of Super Saiyan that he can access due to his Saiyan DNA.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

