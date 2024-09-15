Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 in September 2024

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Generation One-themed cards of the special set Scarlet & Violet - 151 one year after release.

Article Summary

  • Explore the top-valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, one year after its release in September 2023.
  • Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare remains the most valuable card, currently valued at $125.85.
  • Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare drops $4, becoming the least valuable among the Starter Special Illustration Rares.
  • Charmander Illustration Rare sees an increase in value by $4, reflecting growing interest among collectors.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2023, are doing now, one year later, in September 2024.

Scarlet & Violet - 151 top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Scarlet & Violet – 151 top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $125.85
  2. Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $51.51
  3. Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $39.97
  4. Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $38.94
  5. Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $34.62
  6. Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $33.94
  7. Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $32.01
  8. Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $29.46
  9. Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $24.78
  10. Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $24.54
  11. Ivysaur Illustration Rare 167/165: $23.36
  12. Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: $20.90
  13. Wartortle Illustration Rare 171/165: $19.73
  14. Dragonair Illustration Rare 181/165: $17.28
  15. Erika's Invitation Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 203/165: $16.54

There is not much change in this month's report. Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare has dropped $4 in value, making it the least sought-after of the three Starter Special Illustration Rares. It is just a dollar away from being toppled by Zapdos, in fact. Charizard and Blastoise, on the other hand, remain steady. Charmander Illustration Rare is on the rise, jumping $4 in value since we last checked in.

