Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 in September 2024

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Generation One-themed cards of the special set Scarlet & Violet - 151 one year after release.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2023, are doing now, one year later, in September 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $125.85 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $51.51 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $39.97 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $38.94 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $34.62 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $33.94 Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $32.01 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $29.46 Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $24.78 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $24.54 Ivysaur Illustration Rare 167/165: $23.36 Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: $20.90 Wartortle Illustration Rare 171/165: $19.73 Dragonair Illustration Rare 181/165: $17.28 Erika's Invitation Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 203/165: $16.54

There is not much change in this month's report. Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare has dropped $4 in value, making it the least sought-after of the three Starter Special Illustration Rares. It is just a dollar away from being toppled by Zapdos, in fact. Charizard and Blastoise, on the other hand, remain steady. Charmander Illustration Rare is on the rise, jumping $4 in value since we last checked in.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

