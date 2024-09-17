Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged:

WS Game Company Reveals Special Editions of Clue, Monopoly, & More

WS Game Companyhas revealed a few new additions of classic titles like Monopoly, Clue, Scrabble, and more for the coming holiday season

WS Game Company has revealed several new special editions of iconic tabletop games, as we're getting some cool versions of classics you might be interested in. Among the new titles on the way is a special Heritage Edition of Clue, which you can see right here, designed to take up about as much space as a book with a classic look and feel to it. Speaking of book-sized, they also have two Bookshelf Edition titles on the way for the original Jenga and a Spanish version of Scrabble. And for those who want to go a little extra with their choices, they have two Glass Aura games for regular Scrabble and Monopoly. We have the finer details for all of them below, as they're all currently on sale via the company's website.

Jenga Vintage Bookshelf Edition

Fabric-wrapped book with integrated storage, 54 hardwood blocks inspired by the 1986 edition, and stacking sleeve.

Spanish Scrabble Vintage Bookshelf Edition

Fabric-wrapped book with integrated storage, vintage Spanish game board inspired by the 1954 edition, 103 wood letter tiles, 4 wood tile racks, fabric tile pouch, scorepad, pencil, and instructions in Spanish and English.

Clue Heritage Edition

Walnut-stained wood book with integrated storage, full-size game board, wood movers, die-cast weapons, cards, foil-stamped envelope, a pad of Detective Notes, and two dice.

Glass Aura Editions

Monopoly Glass Aura Edition : Premium tempered glass game board, foil-stamped Chance and Community Chest cards, Title Deed cards, 32 acrylic houses, 12 acrylic hotels, one pack of custom-designed Monopoly money, parts box with integrated banker's tray, six die-cast tokens, and two clear acrylic dice.

Scrabble Glass Aura Edition : Premium rotating tempered glass game board, 100 nonslip letter tiles, fabric tile pouch, four wood tile racks, foil-stamped scorepad, and parts box.

