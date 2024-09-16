Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Max Out, pokemon, Psychic Spectacular

Dynamax Metagross Arrives in Pokémon GO Before Mega Metagross

The annual Psychic Spectacular event returns to Pokémon GO, introducing the new Galarian species Hatenna and Dynamax Beldum.

Article Summary Dynamax Beldum and Morelull debut in Pokémon GO's Psychic Spectacular 2024 event.

New Galarian species Hatenna appears as rare wild spawns, 7 KM Eggs, and in Field Research.

Event bonuses include 2× XP for Stardust, Additional Candy, and Collection Challenges.

Paid Timed Research offers exclusive rewards including encounters with Morelull and Hatenna.

Morelull and Dynamax Beldum arrive in Pokémon GO next week… which means we're getting Dynamax Metagross before Mega Metagross. Who could've seen that coming?

Here's what's happening for the Psychic Spectacular 2024 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 22, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: The new Galarian species Hatenna arrived. Hatenna is a Psychic-type. It evolves into Hattrem, which then evolves into Hatterene. Hatterene becomes a dual Psychic/Fairy-type. Hatenna will be in the wild as a rare spawn, 7 KM Gift Eggs, Field Research, Collection Challenges, and Paid Timed Research.

The new Galarian species Hatenna arrived. Hatenna is a Psychic-type. It evolves into Hattrem, which then evolves into Hatterene. Hatterene becomes a dual Psychic/Fairy-type. Hatenna will be in the wild as a rare spawn, 7 KM Gift Eggs, Field Research, Collection Challenges, and Paid Timed Research. Shiny release: There will be no new Shiny Pokémon in this event

There will be no new Shiny Pokémon in this event Dynamax Debut: Beldum will debut in three-star Max Battles. It can be evolved into Metang and Metagross, both of which can Dynamax. Beldum can be encountered in its Shiny form.

Beldum will debut in three-star Max Battles. It can be evolved into Metang and Metagross, both of which can Dynamax. Beldum can be encountered in its Shiny form. Wild Spawns: Ralts, Spoin, Gothita, Solosis, Elgyem, Spritzee, Swirlix, Inkay, and Morelull. They can all be Shiny. Hatenna, which cannot be Shiny, will be a rare spawn.

Ralts, Spoin, Gothita, Solosis, Elgyem, Spritzee, Swirlix, Inkay, and Morelull. They can all be Shiny. Hatenna, which cannot be Shiny, will be a rare spawn. Event bonuses: 2× XP for Stardust Pokémon Additional Candy for Nice Throws or better. Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws or better. Event-themed Collection Challenges will award Stardust, XP, and encounters with Hatenna PokéStop Showcases featuring event-themed species

7 KM Eggs: Mawile (can be Shiny), Chingling (can be Shiny), Espurr (can be Shiny), and Hatenna.

Mawile (can be Shiny), Chingling (can be Shiny), Espurr (can be Shiny), and Hatenna. Field Research: Completing tasks will lead to encounters with Gothita (can be Shiny), Solosis (can be Shiny), Elgyem (can be Shiny), Spritzee (can be Shiny), Swirlix (can be Shiny), Morelull (can be Shiny), and Hatenna. Morelull encounters through Field Research will have a greater chance of being Shiny than Morelull encountered in the wild.

Completing tasks will lead to encounters with Gothita (can be Shiny), Solosis (can be Shiny), Elgyem (can be Shiny), Spritzee (can be Shiny), Swirlix (can be Shiny), Morelull (can be Shiny), and Hatenna. Morelull encounters through Field Research will have a greater chance of being Shiny than Morelull encountered in the wild. Paid Timed Research: Niantic writes: "For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. […] Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins." The Paid Timed Research includes the following rewards: One Incubator One Super Incubator One Star Piece 15,000 XP Encounters with Morelull and Hatenna Though they should have, Niantic does not specify if the Morelull from the Paid Timed Research will also have boosted Shiny odds.

Niantic writes:

