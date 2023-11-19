Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Garlic Jr.

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals new cards from Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination featuring the filler episode star, Garlic Jr.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of the Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

The Red-colored section of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination largely focuses on the Android Saga, with specific attention to the cast and events of the History of Trunks special. However, cards like this show the set cast a wider net with some of its inclusions. Between the Freiza Saga and the Android Saga, the anime created what many fans refer to as "filler episodes," which were collectively known as the Garlic Jr. Saga. These were narratively problematic episodes because they spun out of the events of Dead Zone… which was a Z-era movie with events that directly contradicted the canon of the normal episodes of the anime. As strange as this saga was, it exists, and it's fun to see a few cards based on it show up here.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

