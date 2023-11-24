Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Kefla Leader

Kale and Caulifla fuse with the Potara earrings to become Kefla on the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Perfect Combination Leader card.

Article Summary Bandai announces Perfect Combination, the 23rd Dragon Ball Super Card Game set.

Set includes a mysterious God Rare, with Kefla as a highlight Leader card.

Focus on Trunks' sagas, with a mix of Tournament of Power elements explored.

Unique Yellow Leader card features Kale & Caulifla fusion into Kefla.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Other focuses include the Tournament of Power. Today, let's take a look at the first card reveal from the Yellow-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Heading up the Yellow-colored section of the Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is a Leader card inspired by the Tournament of Power. On the front of the Leader, it features Kale & Caulifla. These are two Saiyans from Universe 6, where the Saiyan's native planet, Planet Sadala, is still intact. In the series' standard universe, Universe 7, Sadala was destroyed by war, and the Saiyans took over Planet Plant, dubbing it Planet Vegeta.

Flip the Leader over to reveal Kefla, Potara-Fusion Dilemma, which, of course, shows the fusion of the two Universe 6 Saiyans via the Potara earrings. Kefla's Super Saiyan form is a between state, as Caulifla is a standard Super Saiyan while Kale is a Legendary Super Saiyan like Broly. Keffla can also become a Super Saiyan 2.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series.

