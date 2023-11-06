Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Raditz Leader

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the villainous Blue-colored Leader from Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination featuring Raditz.

Article Summary Dragon Ball Super Card Game announces new expansion, Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination.

The expansion features Raditz as the villainous Blue-colored Leader from the Saiyan Saga.

This is the 6th Zenkai Series set and the 23rd main series card game set of Dragon Ball Super.

Stay updated for further Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews and collectible reveals.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination is the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Blue-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

Playing against the Son Goku and Piccolo heroic Leader that kicks off the Blue section is the villainous Blue-colored Leader: Raditz // Raditz, the Invasion Begins. On the Leader front, Raditz is pictured looking cool and confident as he emerges from his Saiyan capsule after crash landing on Earth. Flip the card over to the Raditz, the Invasion Begins side to show the (at the time) powerful Saiyan delivering a stunning ki attack. It's wild to look back at how quickly Raditz was outclassed by future villains and even the heroes after just a year of training.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!