Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: SS2 Kefla SPR

Super Saiyan 2 Kelfa is the final Special Rare card to be revealed from Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series - Perfect Combination.

Article Summary Dragon Ball Super Card Game unveils SS2 Kefla SPR in Zenkai Perfect Combo.

Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination marks the 23rd DBSCG set.

Expansion includes God Rare, emphasizing Trunks Saga and more.

Bandai highlights card details on DBSCG Facebook with premium artwork.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block, is retitled Zenkai Series EX and includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Other focuses include the Tournament of Power. Today, let's take a look at the final Special Rare reveal of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

With the level of detail put into some Special Rares, the only real difference between these and Secret Rares is a single letter: SPR versus SCR. This card titled SS2 Kefla, Surging Flash has the same vibes as the Radiant Saiyans card from Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. From the artwork to the gold foiling, this is a stupendous card to behold as shown in the above photograph posted by Bandai to the Dragon Ball Super Card Game Facebook page.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

