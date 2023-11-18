Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Perfect Combination: Vegeta's Family

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has revealed another sequence of Perfect Combination cards featuring the Future version of Vegeta’s family.

Bandai has revealed the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. After some teases, the main website for the game has announced with a new banner that the title of this set is Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination. This is the sixth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 23rd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare that has not yet been revealed. This will be the fifth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, Son Goku from Wild Resurgence, and Super Saiyan Gogeta from Critical Blow. This expansion, which will be the last standard Zenkai Series set before this series block is retitled Zenkai Series EX, includes multiple focuses, which will be introduced via these previews. The first confirmed focuses of Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination are the Future Trunks Saga, the Saiyan Saga, and the History of Trunks, making this quite a Trunks-themed set. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Perfect Combination.

The focus on the Android Saga now expands beyond the content we saw in History of Trunks, which solely depicted Trunks' doomed timeline. Now, we're getting cards featuring characters from the main timeline as well. This themed selection of cards above shows Vegeta and the Future version of his family. It was Trunks' arrival in the main timeline through Future Bulma's time machine that ended up revealing to Vegeta that he would actually be the father of this Future fighter in his own timeline.

