The Chaos Dwarves Arrive In Total War: Warhammer III Next Month

SEGA and Creative Assembly have decided to add fire and tech to Total War: Warhammer III as The Chaos Dwarves make their way into the game. This new force of nature will absolutely run rampant in the game as they are basically designed to bring chaos to every situation, while also being highly coordinated and armed to the teeth. They will be added to the game on April 13th as part of the massive 3.0 Update. We have the dev notes of what will be added to the game with that update below, and if you're looking for more refined notes, you can read them on the team's latest blog.

Three Foul Legendary Lords

The Chaos Dwarfs are an industrious, dark-souled and merciless warrior race of Dwarf Daemonsmiths, subjugators and brutal killers. Three of their most brutal Legendary Lords will be yours to command:

Astragoth Ironhand, High Priest of Hashut, is the most potent Chaos Dwarf Sorcerer-Prophet. However, his body has begun to petrify, confining him to near-living entombment within a powerful mech-suit.

Drazhoath the Ashen, Sorcerer Prophet of Hashut, is the Lord of the Black Fortress and commander of the fell Legion of Azgorh. Exiled by Astragoth, Drazhoath's mastery of magic and engineering has only grown stronger, as has his thirst for revenge.

Zhatan the Black is the commander of the Tower of Zharr in Total War: Warhammer III. His unmatched battle prowess has left the hell forges struggling to keep up with his insatiable demand for weapons and munitions.

A Blood-Fuelled Ancestral Feud

The Chaos Dwarfs seek an unimaginable power to conquer the known world, the Blood of Hashut – a powerful being emblematic of fire, greed, and tyranny. To gain this, they must construct the Great Drill of Hashut to burrow through the very fabric of reality to breach its domain. This can only be done by corrupting precious relics from their ancestral enemies, the Dwarfs. But the Dwarfs hold grudges, seeking revenge for the tainting of their ancient heirlooms.

A Legion Of Infernal Warriors

The Chaos Dwarfs ranks are a diverse mix of iron-clad warriors and hellish beasts from the Infernal Guard and Bull Centaurs to daemon-infused monsters such as K'daai Fireborn. Yet the true might of the Chaos Dwarfs comes from their diabolical war machines which range from Magma Cannons and Skullcrackers to the hellish Dreadquake Mortar and the colossal K'daai Destroyer. Alongside these, the Hobgoblin Chieftain turned Chaos Dwarf enforcer, Gorduz Backstabber will be a recruitable Legendary Hero. Having outlived most of his fellow tribal leaders, his naturally distrustful disposition and lashings of cunning make him an enduring talent for survival. Watch your back.

Merciless Campaign Mechanics

To maximize the potential of your Chaos Dwarf empire you must mercilessly exploit four unique campaign mechanics:

The Hell Forge allows the infernal Chaos Dwarf legions to grow mightier by developing special schematics forged in fire, each of which grants hellish battle bonuses.

The Tower of Zharr sees the Chaos Dwarfs (un)diplomatically vie for ownership of special Seats within this mighty council, granting unique faction rewards upon promotion.

Convoys allow the trading of war tools in return for a variety of resources, whilst engaging in battles and exchanging labourers along the way, ensuring the rewards keep flowing.

The Economy requires a multi-layered approach to the subjugation and management of labourers to keep the forges fuelled, construct advanced buildings, and expand the empire.

Free Total War: Warhammer III Content

Available to unlock for all owners of Total War: Warhammer III for both Kislev and The Empire will be the Legendary Hero Ulrika Magdova. Unique amongst her brethren, Magdova is a vampire who excels at hybrid melee and ranged combat, as well as spellcasting from the Lore of Shadows.