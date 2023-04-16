Dragon Ball Super Reveals Power Absorbed SPR Showcase Part 3 Dragon Ball Super Card Game's latest set Power Absorbed featured Goku, Android 18, Vegito, Android 17, and Hell Fighter 17 on SPRs.

Bandai has the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set of 2023. This expansion is the third in the Zenkai Series, the set block which kicked off in September 2022 and saw the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. This set, Power Absorbed (full name being Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed), is the twentieth main set and has quite a few strong themes, including the debut appearance of the Saiyan Cumber in a Prison Planet Saga-focused Black-section. Power Absorbed is also notable for sections of cards based on the Super 17 Saga, Krillin and Android 18's family, the Tournament of Power, and the Buu Saga. Now that this set has been released, Bleeding Cool will showcase cards from this latest Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Today, let's take a look at the Special Rares from Zenkai Series – Power Absorbed. Special Rares or SPRs are Gold Foil cards that are of a higher rarity than Super Rare and lower than Secret Rare. They come in two per booster box and are seen as some of the most exciting features of any set. Bandai has released a special photograph set giving us up close looks at all the set's SPRs.

The Special Rare photography showcase continues. Here, we have two cards from the Super 17 Saga of Dragon Ball GT and one from the climax of the Majin Buu Saga of Z. The two GT cards showcase memorable moments, beginning with the team-up between Goku and Android 18. The other card features Hell Fighter 17 and Android 18 preparing to fuse. The result is, of course, Super 17, who serves as the series' second major antagonist after Baby. The card from the Majin Buu Saga features Super Saiyan Vegito, the result of a fusion between Goku and Vegeta using the Potarra earrings.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Power Absorbed, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.