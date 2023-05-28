Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Baby Leader Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the title of the next expansion as Wild Resurgence and shows a new Super Baby Leader.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seemed to be the set title reveal… until now. Keep reading for the title reveal. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super as well as Dead Zone, the first Z-era movie which featured Garlic Jr. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Blue-colored section of this upcoming set.

We now move on to the Blue-colored section of this set, which we can now confirm…

…is called Wild Resurgence!

Now, the Blue-colored section of the set has also been revealed to focus on The Baby Saga of Dragon Ball GT. The Leader Front features Super Baby, which is Baby possessing Vegeta and utilizing the Super Saiyan transformation and drawing in power from some of the other Saiyans. Flip the card around to reveal Baby, Awakening With a Grudge which features Super Baby 2. Baby, still possessing Vegeta, accesses this new form by drawing in energy from his mind slaves all around the world.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

