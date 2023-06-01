Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Baby Z-Awaken Dragon Ball Super Card Game's new expansion Wild Resurgence will feature the GT villain Baby as a Zenkai Card in his Great Golden Ape form.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal one of the Zenkai Cards from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

The Baby Z-Awaken card pictured above, titled Baby, Finishing Revenge, is to be played on top of the Baby Leader featured in Wild Resurgence. On this card, Baby is in his Great Golden Ape form. In this form, Baby is utilizing Vegeta's body to access this transformation. Vegeta is Baby's ultimate weapon during the Baby Saga in Dragon Ball GT. Baby in Vegeta's body ended up being the most iconic villain from the entire GT run. Baby is seen in its parasitic standard form on the other Z-Card shown above.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!