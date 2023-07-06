Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Father/Son Special Rare

Goku and Gohan's Father/Son Kamehameha gets another Special Rare in Dragon Ball Super Card Game's newest set, Wild Resurgence.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence," with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal another SPR from Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

This Special Rare, like the Super Rare version of this card, recreates the Father/Son Kamehameha. This scene has now been homaged more times than I can even recall. I remember that it was a Promo card early on, but it was also the subject of a card in last year's Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Ultimate Squad. Gohan and Goku look awesome in this depiction though, with the rotating rays of the Kamehameha showing in gold-stamped foil. There is so much gold on this Special Rare that is looks damn near like a Secret Rare!

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!