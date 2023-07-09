Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Tournament Pack Part 1

Competitive players were given a chance to open Dragon Ball Super Card Game Tournament Packs at the release of Wild Resurgence.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence," with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal Tournament Pack cards released during the competitive events surrounding Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

The fun thing about Tournament Packs is that the cards that be found within these promotional items given to DBSCG players at competitive events are that they lack theme the way that the actual expansions do. These cards can feature any character and focus on any time from the series. In this first preview of Tournament Pack cards from this latest wave, we get a card featuring Son Gohan back when he still had his tail. This shows Gohan glowing with power, raging out in his original and adorable outfit, which dates to the early days of the Saiyan Saga. We then have a card with an early-Z depiction of Kami and another with Super Saiyan Cabba from Dragon Ball Super.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool.

