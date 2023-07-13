Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Tournament Pack Part 5

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals Wild Resurgence promo cards that were released in the Tournament Packs given to pre-release players.

Bandai has released the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence," with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it was later confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., the Baby Saga from GT, and The Cell Games. Today, we reveal another Tournament Pack card from the release of Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

The newly revealed cards include:

Vegito, Volley Attack: This version of Vegito is Xeno Vegito, which is the version we see in Super Dragon Ball Heroes. This ties to the next card, which is…

Black Masked Saiyan, Tainted With Malice: This is Vegeta, taken over by the Mask from the Xenoverse stories. These Masks were created by the Dark Empire and were given to Saiyans to control them. This has led to Xeno Vegeta becoming the Black Masked Saiyan, King Vegeta becoming the Dark Masked Saiyan, and both Bardock and Xeno Bardock becoming the Masked Saiyan.

Janemba, Wave Start Attack

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Wild Resurgence, the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more, as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products. Read more about this collectible hobby on Bleeding Cool.

