Dragon Ball Super Reveals Wild Resurgence: Uub & Buu Leader

Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the Blue-colored heroic Leader from Wild Resurgence featuring two Buus: Uub & Mr. Buu.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. Early promotional materials suggested that this set was themed to "Resurgence," with the word used as a proper noun. During that time, we were going with the strong hint that the set would be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. However, it has since been confirmed that the set would actually be officially titled Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare for the first time since the Bardock GDR from September 2022's Dawn of the Z-Legends. We can also confirm some of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super, the first Z-era movie Dead Zone which featured Garlic Jr., and The Cell Games. Today, we begin to reveal cards featuring some of the heroes from the Blue-colored section of Zenkai Series – Wild Resurgence.

The Blue-colored section features a strong focus on Dragon Ball GT. We already showed quite a few cards dedicated to the villainous Baby, who possesses Vegeta to merge into the most fearsome and iconic villain in GT. However, the Z-Warriors as a group also grew during this era. Uub was brought into the cast after his initial debut in the final run of Z that flash-forwarded into the future. Uub is the reincarnation of Kid Buu that Goku wishes for as he defeats the demonic creature with a decisive Spirit Bomb. Uub is seen on this Leader here with another form of Buu, Mr. Buu or Fat Buu, which was the good side of Buu that was purged during The Buu Saga.

