Dragon Ball Super Saiyan Showdown: Caulifla In Tournament Pack 6

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to preview the cards from the next official expansion. The November 2021 set will be the fifteenth main set and the sixth expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set will be called Saiyan Showdown (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown) and will document some of the anime and manga's best Saiyan vs. Saiyan battles. Focuses of the set include Goku vs. Vegeta from the Saiyan Saga, Gohan vs. Turles from the Dragon Ball Z film Tree of Might, Goku and his sons vs. Broly from the film Broly: Second Coming, and, finally, the Universe 6 Saiyans. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game shows off the cards from this upcoming expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the cards from a collector's perspective.

Let's take a break from our Saiyan Showdown reveals to show some Saiyan Showdown associated products. These specific cards are reprints that will be available to pull in Tournament Pack Vol. 6. Here, we have Caulifla who does indeed have a presence in Saiyan Showdown with some upcoming cards that we'll show off in our previews. Caulifla has become an incredibly popular character following Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power arc, as she as Kale are the first female Super Saiyans we've seen in the actual canon. Then, we have Fused Zamasu, who does not have any role in Saiyan Showdown except by half appearing on a recently revealed Secret Rare. There will be an SCR on which Goku Black appears with other villainous Saiyans. Fused Zamasu is the Potara fusion of Zamasu and Goku Black, who is actually Zamasu from another timeline who has wished himself into Goku's body. That was a mind-bender of an arc, huh?

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Saiyan Showdown. When the set releases on November 19th, 2021, Bleeding Cool readers can expect openings and product reviews as well.