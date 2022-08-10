Dragon Ball Super's Dawn Of The Z-Legends: OG Dragon Ball Z-Battle

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards, otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at another Z-Card from the set.

This card features the teenage versions of the young warriors pictured on the Awaken side of the Master Roshi Leader that we previewed yesterday. Goku, Krillin, and Yamcha are pictured as older here, showing their progression during the O.G. Dragon Ball series. Now, this card shows the style of art introduced with Zenkai cards continuing to, honestly, be very weird. Zenkai Cards play with perspective to produce in-your-face art, but this is just… unusual. Goku's entire body is rendered in normal size, and even though Yamcha is behind Goku, even though specifically Yamcha's hand is behind Goku, somehow Yamcha's hand is oversized to achieve this fish-eye lens perspective. Looking at the illustrations immediately shows that it doesn't work, giving the impression that Yamcha's arm is dramatically swollen. As a huge fan of DBSCG's artwork, I hope that this weird trend of art with Z-Cards, which initially looked promising, is curbed before it becomes a problem for the hobby.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.