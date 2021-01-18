Groudon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021

Finally, something good is in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO. Groudon and Kyogre return to raids tomorrow after, with the exception of a single day, an absence longer than a year. They're only here for seven days, though, so this is going to be an intense week of raiding. This raid guide will help you make a team to take down Groudon, understand its 100%s IVs, and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Groudon Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Groudon counters as such:

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Shadow Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Mega Blastoise (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)*

Shadow Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Ice Beam)

Shadow Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Surf)

Mega Abomasnow (Razor Leaf, Weather Ball)*

Shadow Salamence (Dragon Tail, Hydro Pump)

Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Groudon with efficiency.

* Currently, only one Mega Pokémon can be active at once, making it impossible to build a team with two. If you have to choose a Mega, going for Venusaur, which is the top choice here as a counter, would make the most sense.

Torterra (Razor Leaf)

Gyarados (Waterfall, Hydro Pump)

Swampert (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Ice Beam)

Feraligatr (Water Gun, Hydro Cannon)

Palkia (Dragon Tail, Aqua Tail)

Empoleon (Water Fall, Hydro Cannon)

Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Kingler (Bubble, Crabhammer)

Salamence (Dragon Tail, Hydro Pump)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Groudon is rougher than some other Legendaries, but three top trainers using the above counters powered up as high as possible will be able to take it down. Going in with four to six trainers is a more reliable bet, though, if top counters can't be guaranteed.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Groudon. It has a very big and easy-to-hit catch circle, so will be doable catch with patience.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Groudon will have a CP of 2351 in normal weather conditions and 2939 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!