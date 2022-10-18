Dragon Quest Treasures Reveals More About The World Of Draconia

Square Enix posted a new blog today revealing more details about the world of Draconia in the upcoming game Dragon Quest Treasures. A lot of the game has yet to be revealed in either video or preview up until this point, but now we have an idea of what's awaiting us in the world you'll be exploring and checking for treasures in. We have snippets of the blog below for you to check out, and you can read the full entry here, before the game comes out on December 9th, 2022.

The Paternoggin

This is the island where Erik and Mia start their Draconian adventure in Dragon Quest Treasures. The upper level features plains and a dilapidated factory, while the lower level is home to forests and caves. A cable car makes it easy to travel between the two areas. The Sylphanians have set up camp on the upper level, just around the corner from the stunning Teardrop Falls. There are ancient buildings all over the island, but few have dared explore the monster-infested lower ruins.

The Maneland

Raging sandstorms wear away at the rocky outcrops of the Maneland, where massive skeletons protrude from the dust. In this land of blustery dunes and sand rivers, the Glide Forte is sure to be a lifesaver. This entire island is covered in sand and rock, and only the hardiest monsters are able to survive here. Sticky, oily puddles and fast-flowing rivers of sand are known to hinder even experienced adventurers.

Cinderback Ridge

Located in western Draconia, Cinderback Ridge is a volcanic island where rivers of molten rock and sheer cliffs abound. Some of Draconia's strongest monsters inhabit the island's central region, where the floor is flooded with lava. Colossal red cacti grow in the Lumbar Lavalands at the centre of the island. Jump over the lava with the Launch Forte, or float to safety with Glide.

The Wingswept Moors

In the northern part of the island, jutting out from the sprawling plains, is the lofty Mount Greywing. Elsewhere, monsters lurk in sodden marshes and poisonous swamps. The Sprint Forte will make light work of the open plains and provide a refreshing breeze to counter the muggy marshes. Mount Greywing, with its cooling mists, sits in stark contrast to the heat and humidity of the plains.

The Hinterquarters

The perpetually frozen Lake Swishmelt marks the southern section of this island, known for its harsh wintery climate. Unrelenting blizzards make some regions unliveable and whiteouts hide deep crevasses from view. With judicious use of monster Fortes, perilous icebergs become stepping stones to solid ground. Many monsters, such as Glacial Golems, relish the sub-zero temperatures and stomp about in sheer defiance.