Dragon Quest Treasures Reveals More About Treasure Dungeons

Square Enix dropped new info today for Dragon Quest Treasures as they went over the Treasure Dungeons you'll find in the game. The team released a brand new blog this week that goes over these new areas and what you'll need to do in order to make your way through them and find not only the best treasure, but also inform you of what you'll encounter. We have a few snippets of the info below for you to read as the game will go love on December 6th, 2022.

In Dragon Quest Treasures, you'll come across special items known as treasure maps. These will lead you to treasure dungeons where you can earn rewards, including treasure and medals. So how do you get these valuable maps? Enemy monsters will occasionally drop them when defeated! Monster parties you've sent out on missions can also find treasure maps for you. When you find a treasure map, a special quest will begin! You can check the menu to see which island the dungeon is on. If you search the island, you'll find the entrance to the treasure dungeon – a swirling teleportal!

Step through the teleportal and you'll find yourself in a dungeon full of valuable treasure… and also danger. Treasure dungeons are formed of a series of separate rooms that you have to work through in sequence. The monsters you meet and the treasures you find there change with every visit to a dungeon. Defeat the enemies that stand in your way and grab your reward! Defeat all the enemies in a room and the portal to the next one will appear. Some rooms contain mysterious stone pillars. Touching these pillars will affect your entire party in a number of ways. Powerful monsters await on the final level of each dungeon. Cooperate with your party to take them down! You might also come across some rather rare monsters inside the dungeon, including ones with metallic bodies and others that sparkle extravagantly! Get the better of a treasure dungeon and you'll earn treasures, medals and gold. There are also rare medals available for those who can clear dungeons quickly!