Dragon Quest X Offline Delayed Until Summer 2022

Today is the day for Square Enix to delay content as the offline version of Dragon Quest X is also being delayed until sometime in Summer 2022. The company sent out this notice, which we have translated below, from Producer Takuma Shiraishi, explaining that the believes the game needs more time to be worked on in order to deliver the best version possible. So the game is getting kicked back from late February until probably August. The offline version was revealed back in May during the game's 35th Anniversary celebrations, and it receives a great deal of praise from fans. The game is essentially getting a spit-polish while being formatted for offline content, as they are improving the graphics a bit including new character designs. We'll keep an eye out for the new date.

We have decided to postpone the release date of Dragon Quest X: The Five Awakening Races Offline, which was scheduled to be released on February 26, 2022, in order to further improve the quality.

As a stand-alone game that does not require an internet connection at all times, I feel that it is a response to be able to deliver an attractive game experience, but the play volume of this work is large, and in order to release the game in perfect condition, I have decided that more time is needed. The new release date will be in the summer of 2022. Thank you for your patience until the official release date is announced.

At the same time, we will postpone the delivery of the super-large expansion download content Dragon Quest X: Sleeping Hero & Guiding Alliance Offline from the originally planned Spring 2022 to the Fall 2022. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to the customers and related parties who are looking forward to this work. We appreciate your understanding and understanding.