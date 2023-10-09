Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Dragonbane, TTRPG

Dragonbane Reveals Bestiary Sourcebook On The Way

Free League Publishing has a new release coming for Dragonbane, as players will soon have a Bestiary to work with in their campaigns.

Free League Publishing revealed a new sourcebook is coming to Dragonbane next year, as players can get their hands on a new Bestiary. The team has created this entirely new book for the TTRPG, giving you their version of a Monster Manual filled with creatures that will bring a challenge to every game your GM creates. On top of the Standard Edition ($37), they have made a green and gold cover Collector's Edition ($64) for you to choose from. On top of that, they have also made Monster Bundles for both books, which, if you purchase them, you'll have 62 illustrated Cardboard Standees and ten plastic standee bases. Both books and the bundles are up for pre-order, set to be released sometime in January 2024.

"Oh, will no good deed go unpunished? I suppose time will tell, but right now things are looking bleak indeed. I have wandered, ridden, climbed, crawled, and swum all over this earth; I have spoken with all manners of creatures, observed, analyzed, and recorded almost everything worth knowing about the people and beings of the world. And yet here I am, unthanked and crouched in a godforsaken crevice, hunted by several of the creatures that I've graciously included in my catalog. How astoundingly rude! – Theodora Sneezewort, one of a kind"

"From cat people to chimeras, fairies to frog people, hippogriffs to hydras, and much more – this Bestiary for the Dragonbane roleplaying game includes no less than 63 wondrous creatures for the player characters to encounter. Each of them is brought to life in text and art, as well as a random encounter and a seed for a complete adventure. Among these fantastic beings, there are nine new playable kin, each with their own unique ability. The full-color hardcover book is gloriously illustrated by Johan Egerkrans and David Brasgalla."

