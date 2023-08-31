Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Nuverse, Video Games | Tagged: Dragonheir: Silent Gods, SGRA Studio

Dragonheir: Silent Gods Will Launch For Mobile & PC This Month

Dragonheir: Silent Gods is getting released in a few weeks on both mobile devices and PC, with some pre-launch gifts available now.

Developer SGRA Studio and publisher Nuverse have confirmed Dragonheir: Silent Gods will be released on PC and mobile devices this month. The game has been in the works for some time now, with the team slowly showing off pieces of it and even doing crossover events with entities like Dungeons & Dragons in the process. But now, we'll finally get our hands on the full version of the game when it's released on September 19, 2023. While we wait out the next few weeks, we have details below on some pre-registration goodies you can get your hands on and a few other things to look forward to.

"The multiversal open-world RPG will launch with over 200 heroes to enlist and recruit, each with unique abilities and traits that will assist players on their journey. Players can also engage in cooperative PvE mode and team up with other adventurers to defeat challenging opponents, utilizing chess-like strategic combat and dice rolls that will influence a player's adventure across the many explorable realms. Players keen to jump-start their Dragonheir: Silent Gods adventure can now download the Dragonheir Pre-Gift App on Android, iOS, and Web to take part in the special pre-launch Otherworld Horn Event."

"Players participating in the event can win free summons that will carry over into both the open beta and the game after launch by signing in, sharing the event on their socials, or inviting friends. There will even be the chance to summon one of the legendary heroes to join players' party ranks! From the chance to claim Sutha, the fearsome orc warrior on a quest to honor her fallen brother, to Ripekas, the ethereal frost troll with a notorious reputation, or Felicity, a 13-year-old wiser than her years with mysterious magical prowess, the Otherworld Horn event is not to be missed."

