Dragonkin: The Banished Adds Massive Update in Early Access

Dragonkin: The Banished has recently added a new update to the game, bringing in a ton of upgrades while they work to finish the game

Article Summary Major update adds new Tracker class and expands gameplay with unique skills and combos.

Erde-Nor region unlocked, featuring four new maps, a dungeon, and fierce new enemies.

Endgame improved with challenging Hunt missions, Draconic Tarot, and powerful Champion foes.

User experience upgraded with revamped Prologue, loot filter, death recap, and UI improvements.

Developer Eko Software and publisher Nacon released a new update for Dragonkin: The Banished while the game is being worked on in Early Access. The update brings with it a a brand-new character in the form of the Tracker, an all-new environment to check out, expanded endgame mechanics, and a bunch of changes made based on player feedback. We have the rundown below as the update is live, but still no word on a timeframe for the game's full release.

Dragonkin: The Banished – September 2025 Update

