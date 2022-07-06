Pokémon GO Kicks Off 6th Anniversary Event Today

Pokémon GO kicks off its 6th Anniversary Event today, which is now way more exciting due to new Ultra Unlock bonuses. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO 6th Anniversary Event as well as the Ultra Unlock bonuses:

Date and time: Wednesday, July 6th at 10 AM until Tuesday, July 12th at 8 PM local time

Wednesday, July 6th at 10 AM until Tuesday, July 12th at 8 PM local time New costumed Pokémon: Party Hat Charmeleon and Charizard. Cake Costume Pikachu. The previously available Party Hat Charmander can now be evolved.

Party Hat Charmeleon and Charizard. Cake Costume Pikachu. The previously available Party Hat Charmander can now be evolved. Wild spawns: Bulbasaur, Party Hat Charmander, Squirtle, Cake Costume Pikachu, Machop, Ledyba, Ralts, Buneary, Venipede, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Litleo, and Pikipek. Rare spawns will include Gabite, Clauncher, and Helioptile.

Bulbasaur, Party Hat Charmander, Squirtle, Cake Costume Pikachu, Machop, Ledyba, Ralts, Buneary, Venipede, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Litleo, and Pikipek. Rare spawns will include Gabite, Clauncher, and Helioptile. Ultra Unlock features: Pansear: Pansear will be appearing in the wild and raids during the event. It can be encountered in its Shiny form. Unown E: Find Unown E in raids only during the Anniversary Event. It can also be encountered in its Shiny form. Wash Rotom: Timed Research will reward Wash Rotom.

Other Raids: Tier One: Cake Costume Pikachu, Dratini Tier Three: Venusaur, Party Hat Charizard, Blastoise, Tyranitar, Metagross Tier Five: Zapdos Mega Raids: Mega Charizard X at the start of the event, Mega Charizard Y later in the event.

Field research encounters: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio.

Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio. Battle Weekend: Date and time: Saturday, Jul 9th at 12 AM until Sunday, July 10th at 11:59 PM local time. New Legendary Shadow debut: Shadow Latios arrives and can be caught by defeating Giovanni New Team GO Rocket Special Research rewarding a Super Rocket Radar Charged TMs will be able to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon during the event 20 GO Battle League sets each day Team GO Rocket balloons every two hours An extra free Raid Pass daily Defeating Grunts earns two Mysterious Components Legendary Pokémon will be available in GO Battle League encounters starting at Rank 16 Earn 5x Stardust from GO Battle League rewards Earn 50% extra XP from Raids Earn 50% extra Stardust from defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts Previous Community Day moves will be available via evolution for: Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Treecko, Turtwig, Snivy, Charmander, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, Tepic, Squirtle, Totodile, Mudkip, Piplip, and Oshawott when evolving them or their middle stage up to their final form.

Date and time: Saturday, Jul 9th at 12 AM until Sunday, July 10th at 11:59 PM local time.