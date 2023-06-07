Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Crown Zenith, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Sword & Shield

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 75: Raihan Illustration

Raihan meets a fan wearing his merch in this GIDORA-illustrated Special Illustration Rare from Pokémon TCG's special set Crown Zenith.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets, including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

Here is Raihan on a Special Illustration Rare Trainer card which gives the nod to his Autograph Card from this set, as this Dragon-type Trainer is shown signing a Poké Ball for a young fan. These Special Illustration Rares differ from standard Full Art Trainers in that they create a unique scene rather than just delivering a posed Trainer. Note that Raihan's adoring fan is wearing the same jacket as him. Raihan is making that merch money! This card is illustrated by GIDORA, who is new to the Pokémon TCG as of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. You'll likely remember their artwork from the Boltund V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars and the Charizard Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. During the current Scarlet & Violet era that followed Crown Zenith, we have seen GIDORA draw more Trainers, including Full Arts for Jacq, Arven, and Grusha as well as a Special Illustration Rare for Dendra.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

