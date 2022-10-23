Drapion Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Halloween 2022

The first part of the Halloween Event 2022 has begun in Pokémon GO. While Part Two will have more interesting raids as we get to see new and returning costumed Pokémon, this first part also has quite a spooky raid rotation. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Drapion, perfect your catching strategy, and understand if Drapion can be Shiny.

Top Drapion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Drapion counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud-Shot, Earthquake

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earth Quake

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Drapion with efficiency.

Regigigas: Ground-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Donphan: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Golem: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Earthquake

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Flygon: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Swampert: Mud Shot, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Drapion can be defeated by solo trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you go in with someone to help.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Trying Pinap Berries first would be smart, though, as Drifblim is an evolved form and yields more Candies.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Drapion cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form when not in a costume. To get a Shiny Drapion, you must catch an evolve a Shiny Skorupi.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!