Dread X Collection 5 Reveals First Six Titles In Latest Entry

Indie developer and publisher DreadXP revealed the first six games in their latest horror game anthology, Dread X Collection 5. Each one of these collections has showcased some of the coolest and weirdest indie horror titles you'll find around, and this one is no exception as they have a plethora of subgenres for you to choose from. The first six games they're highlighting are Rotten Sigma, We Never Left, Gallerie, The Book of Blood, Resver, and Ludomalica. You can read up on all six below and see the latest highlight trailer, as we wait for the game to drop sometime in April 2022.

Rotten Sigma by VisceralError (The Gallagher Case) : Neal, a retired policeman, finds the courage to investigate the sudden disappearance of 12 children at the Gallagher Sports Center in 2006. Among them was his 8-year-old-daughter, Amanda. Neal will not only reach the end of the denouement but will also live the worst night of his life.

We Never Left by Conner Rush of FYRE Games (Summerland) : The year is 1983. You sit at home alone on a dark and stormy night until the ring of the phone pierces your ears. Answering, you hear a voice unfamiliar to you. The mysterious caller informs you with little urgency that your recluse game developer of a cousin has gone missing. All that was found of him was a note. All that was written was your contact information and a vague message: "FINISH THE GAME". Uncover the twisted secrets of a disturbed mind in this pixelated first-person / text adventure game inspired by classic horror of the late '70s and early '80s.

Gallerie by Shackles (Totem) : Puzzled by mysterious disappearances surrounding a large art gallery, you venture inside only to find yourself in the maw of an interdimensional entity. With no escape, you must find a way to kill it and break yourself out. But, you're not alone. The paint whispers…

The Book of Blood by Darkstone Digital (The Mortuary Assistant) : The night is wrapping up at the Pomeroy Grasslands carnival. Workers are heading home and Trevor volunteers to lock the front gates after he's done closing his booth. As he's finishing work, one of the last employees gives him a book found outside the trailer to place in his lost and found. Shortly after Trevor is left alone, a man in a mask steps out of the dark and approaches the booth. The man's strange movement stops abruptly as he hands Trevor a note that simply reads "let me in". In the light of the booth, it becomes obvious that something unnatural is hiding behind the mask. The thing slides back into the darkness. Trevor is not alone. Stay safe in the trailer by keeping out what is lurking in the dark. The book may be the only answer to survival.

Resver by colorfiction (0°N 0°W, Ode to a Moon) : Resver was a former nightclub in Pittsburgh, PA, between 1980 and early 1990. World-famous for its celebrity guest lists and rampant drug use, it is widely credited with initiating the psychocore movement in the United States. After the tragic fire of December 24, 1992, which left at least 384 injured and 75 casualties, Resver 'officially' shut down. But rumors swirled for decades about an underground rebirth, ever-changing industrial locations, coveted invites spread by word of mouth and cryptic bathroom graffiti. Tonight marks the 20th anniversary of the dreaded pyrotechnic accident, and at the very last minute, your friends invite you to Resver!

Ludomalica by iwilliams (Haunted PS1 Madvent Calendar 2021): Ludomalica, you had tried playing it before, but it seemed like some of the pieces were missing… That time you did not take the rules seriously. Why would it matter if you were home alone or if you played by candlelight? This time it's different — your parents are gone for the weekend, the candles are lit, and it's past midnight. Your game piece is on the starting space and the dice are in your hands. You sense a malicious presence emanating from the board in front of you. You can't help but feel that once you cast your die, you're going to be playing until the end.