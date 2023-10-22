Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: halloween, horror, Indie Horror Showcase

DreadXP Reveals Multiple Games During Indie Horror Showcase 2023

DreadXP had a few game announcements and reveals this week, as we learned about a new game, an incoming sequel, and a free update.

This year, during the Indie Horror Showcase 2023, DreadXP rolled out a few announcements as they showed off some of their horror games on the way. The primary announcements were for the new game Hellpunk, the reveal of a sequel to Amanda The Adventurer, and a new mode added to My Friendly Neighborhood. We have info on all three, with trailers for you to check out below.

Hellpunk

Hellpunk is a gore-soaked high-octane dance of death. Fight your way through the depths of the human mind in this stylish futuristic first-person brawler. A Rage-fueled murder-punk nightmare. Sometimes…the road to self-actualization is paved with the blood of your foes. Sometimes, violence IS the answer.

Amanda The Adventurer 2

Amanda the Adventurer is a found footage-style horror title that hides a sinister story beneath the colorful façade of a children's cartoon. In this throwback to edutainment shows like Blue's Clues and Dora the Explorer, players unravel a layered narrative within a series of videotapes that depict two animated characters — the sadistic plucky Amanda the Adventurer and her cowardly yet loyal sidekick, Wooly the Sheep — and use clever puzzle-solving to connect the dots between cartoon episodes and events that transpired in the world outside of the cartoon. Amanda the Adventurer was released in April 2023 for Windows PC to massive critical acclaim and was recently ported to the Nintendo Switch in September 2023. Amanda the Adventurer 2 will dive deeper into the twisted story of the titular Amanda and bring fans back into her super duper charming and not at all horrifying world. A release date will be announced at a later date.

My Friendly Neighborhood: Neighborhorde Mode Update

The new Neighborhorde Mode content update brings a terrifying new challenge: survive an onslaught of puppets! Terrorize the masses as one of four playable characters, each with their own unique mechanics in four new combat arenas based on environments from the story campaign. The update also includes bug fixes, as well as other quality-of-life changes.

