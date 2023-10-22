Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: halloween, horror, Indie Horror Showcase
DreadXP Reveals Multiple Games During Indie Horror Showcase 2023
DreadXP had a few game announcements and reveals this week, as we learned about a new game, an incoming sequel, and a free update.
This year, during the Indie Horror Showcase 2023, DreadXP rolled out a few announcements as they showed off some of their horror games on the way. The primary announcements were for the new game Hellpunk, the reveal of a sequel to Amanda The Adventurer, and a new mode added to My Friendly Neighborhood. We have info on all three, with trailers for you to check out below.
Hellpunk
Hellpunk is a gore-soaked high-octane dance of death. Fight your way through the depths of the human mind in this stylish futuristic first-person brawler. A Rage-fueled murder-punk nightmare. Sometimes…the road to self-actualization is paved with the blood of your foes. Sometimes, violence IS the answer.
Amanda The Adventurer 2
My Friendly Neighborhood: Neighborhorde Mode Update
The new Neighborhorde Mode content update brings a terrifying new challenge: survive an onslaught of puppets! Terrorize the masses as one of four playable characters, each with their own unique mechanics in four new combat arenas based on environments from the story campaign. The update also includes bug fixes, as well as other quality-of-life changes.