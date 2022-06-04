DreadXP Set To Publish Psychological Survival Horror Game Mirror Forge

DreadXP has announced this week they will be taking on the publishing duties for a new horror title called Mirror Forge. Developed by MystiveDev, this is a first-person psychological survival game that will bend reality and twist it into several different forms as you deal with the duality of humanity and machinery. All while trying to solve puzzles in a very atmospheric world where you will try to keep your sanity with madness all around you. Your choices will dictate where you go in the story and where you end up physically and mentally. Will you give into the madness or push through the experience wiser than before? You wont know until the game comes out, which is currently slated for sometime this Fall. Enjoy the trailer in the meantime down below.

Mirror Forge follows the troubled life of everyman Thomas Jackson, who made the grave mistake of driving drunk. The inevitable crash tore Thomas' life to pieces, putting his girlfriend Jill into a coma and killing their unborn child. Though Jill recovered, the ordeal destroyed their relationship. Depressed and feeling immense guilt, with the gnawing thirst of alcoholism at the back of his throat, Thomas attempted to end his own life. Things started to look up after Thomas pursued professional help, but then he lost his job during a pandemic. With the trauma of Thomas' past once again haunting him, Thomas seeks solace from his ex-girlfriend in a vain effort to rekindle what was since lost. But Jill, a journalist, is nowhere to be found. His only clue: footage of her last report. Missing children, a place called Devil's Womb Canyon, and a mysterious blue explosion. Little does Thomas know, his nightmare has only just begun. Players must travel between alternate dimensions wreathed in darkness that are occupied by terrible, unearthly beings. Using mirrors to cross between these realms, players will experience a variety of familiar and bizarre environments — from gloomy, narrow apartments to open towns, ancient houses, and factories. Thomas is defenseless, so players must utilize their wits to solve puzzles, evade creatures, and piece together the source of Jill's disappearance and the otherworldly occurrences Thomas is subjected to. Depending on choices made throughout the game, Thomas and Jill's story can end very differently.